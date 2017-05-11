Video: First look at technology behind Edinburgh’s man-made surf park

Wavegarden, the company behind Edinburgh’s planned man-made surf park at a disused quarry have taken to social media to share a video of how their technology will work.

The video demonstrates how the experience at their Edinburgh site will create waves and the innovative technology behind their project.

The video demonstrates technology known as ‘the Cove’ which is capable of producing waves at a much higher frequency.

READ MORE: Disused Edinburgh quarry to become surf water park

Under proposed plans Craigpark Quarry pit near Ratho will be transformed into a multi-million pound surfing and leisure facility.

Surfing is a fast-growing sport and will make its debut as an Olympic sport at the next summer games in Tokyo.