Video: Flooding causes reduced service on Edinburgh Trams

Flooding caused by a month’s worth of rain falling in just 48 hours brought Edinburgh’s £1 billion tram network to a halt on Wednesday.

Scotland was battered by torrential rain with 85mm falling over two days compared to the average of 61mm for the whole of June.

As a result, commuters faced countless problems across the country, with tram services in Edinburgh being severely reduced and some routes even being cancelled altogether.

Services between Edinburgh Airport and Edinburgh Park Central were suspended.

Due to heavy rainfall overwhelming the drainage systems, the A8 underpass located between Edinburgh Gateway and Gyle Centre tram stops became flooded.

Severe flooding has resulted in a reduced service for Edinburgh Trams. Picture; @edinburghtrams

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: “Edinburgh saw 85mm of rain in the 48 hours between 9am on June 5 and 8am on June 7.

“The monthly average for June for that weather station is 61mm.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “Due to the severity of the flooding, we were only able to operate part route.

“Until the water level reduces, we are doing our best to keep our customers moving safely.

“We understand how important our services are to the city and we are working hard to keep our customers up to date through our normal channels.”

A team continued to drain water throughout the day before the track and equipment were inspected for safety.

Ticketing services assistants were deployed to key locations to help customers with onward journeys, and Lothian Buses said they accepted tram tickets.

Edinburgh Trams also encouraged customers to follow their social accounts for updates.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh council said: “Operationally, it’s down to Edinburgh Trams.

“We had teams out working overnight on an extended shift to clear surface water.”

Meanwhile in Glasgow, huge queues were lining up for rail replacement bus services because of damaged overhead wires.

The problems began at around 7am on Wednesday with widespread disruption.

Replacement buses were not available until 8.30am and commuters formed long queues outside Paisley Gilmour Street station while they awaited their arrival.

Damage to an overhead line between Glasgow and Cardonald was believed to be responsible for the problem.

A ScotRail spokesman said yesterday: “We have overhead damage affecting our trains this morning in Glasgow Central.

“Our staff are on site carrying out an assessment as to what repairs will be needed but we expect this route to be disrupted for the rest of the day.”

