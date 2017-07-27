Video: Frightened Rabbit record ‘The Hearts Song’ to bid farewell to Main Stand

Scottish indie band Frightened Rabbit have paid tribute to the Main Stand at Tynecastle, by recording their own version of ‘The Hearts Song’

The much-loved anthem of the Gorgie side was written by Hector Nicol in 1958, and is regarded by many fans as one of the best club-specific football songs of all time.

Originating from Selkirk, the band, has paid tribute to the Main Stand with their version of the anthem, with Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchinson known to be a Hearts fan.

The video to accompany the track is described as: ‘A love letter to the old Tynecastle main stand’ and shows snippets of the old stand, including the tunnel, corridors and hidden corners of the 103-year-old Archibald Leitch Stand.

As well as old footage of the Main Stand, the tribute video also features famous moments in front of the stand.

The old Main Stand at Tynecastle. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The stand, which opened in August 1914 was demolished at the end of last season, with a new 7290 capacity Main Stand being built.

Work on the £12 million development began before the end of last season, with the new stand set to open in September.

The stand is set to include new offices, hospitality lounges, a new directors’ suite and even a roof terrace.

Demolition work continues at Tynecastle park stadium as they knock down the old stand and construct the new home stand. Picture; Ian Georgeson

The video ends with the comment ‘Here’s to 103 more years. We nearly died but our Hearts never stopped beating’.

When first recorded, The Boys In Maroon – more commonly known as The Hearts Song – from Hector Nicol and his band shared the same record as Glory, Glory to the Hi-Bees, the famous Hibs anthem.