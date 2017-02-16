Video: Hearts/Hibs ‘casuals’ in mass brawl outside bar

TWO men were rushed to hospital after a brutal street attack involving crowds of football hooligans after Sunday’s derby match.

Footage has emerged of brutal street fight outside a pub following a heated football derby.

Footage has emerged online of the men exchanging blows outside the International Bar on Brougham Place on Sunday evening – where they can be seen throwing punches, kicks and chairs.

The fight, which was filmed from a nearby flat, appears to have been sparked when one of the hooligans tried to get into the bar in Tollcross and started to fight with the drinkers inside.

The shocking incident has been uploaded to YouTube with the title “Hearts CSF vs Hibs Capital City Service” following the 0-0 draw at Tynecastle. One astounded neighbour, who watched the brawl unfold from a nearby restaurant, branded the fight “terrifying” and said if it hadn’t been for an ambulance driving past “someone would have been dead.”

He said: “There was between 20-30 fans all fighting in the street, running at each other, punching and throwing chairs.

“It was really scary, I phoned the police but I’m sure other people that seen it happening would have phoned too. It was unbelievable.

“At one point an ambulance drove by and if it hadn’t been for the sirens on it scaring the men off, someone would have been dead.

“They were smashing windows and everything.”

The video shows the men kicking and punching each other in the head, and one of the men launching a chair through the front door of the bar.

After the fight, one disorientated man can be seen stumbling away from the pub with his face covered in blood, and another has an evident head wound.

Andrew Brough, chairman of Tollcross Community Council said: “It’s always disappointing to see fighting around football matches and this spilling into the street could lead to bystanders being drawn in or injured. The International Bar has improved over the last two years and as such the community council is unaware of any recent issues connected to the bar other than this one.”

Melanie Main, a local Green councillor, added: “I was aware that police had been called to attend to this disturbance and it is really disappointing to hear. Although the backdrop might be of the cup clash between Hearts and Hibs, this has nothing to do with football at all.

“I hope the police are able to identify and deal with those at the centre of the trouble.” A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Brougham Place at 8.40pm on Sunday, February 12 following reports of a disturbance.

“Two men, aged 33 and 35, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with head injuries. “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.”