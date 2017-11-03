Video: Hearts new main stand nears completion

Have your say

A video has been posted online showing Hearts new main stand as it nears completion.

Paid for by fans, Hearts’ £12 million new stand has slowly been taking shape since the spring and is now close to welcoming its first paying customers.

Hearts new main stand is nearing completion. Picture: Tom Lamb

Latest images show that the majority of the stand’s 7,290 seats have been installed, with the plastic wrappers set to come off in time for the Partick game on 19 November.

Originally due to open on 9 September, the stand experienced a number of setbacks during the construction phase and had its completion date pushed back twice.

A team of around 150 workers has grafted around the clock in a bid to ensure there no more delays.

Work still to be completed includes creating the dug-outs, which will be sunk slightly to improve pitch views; fitting the Roseburn end gable, power installation for lighting and PA systems; and laying new roadway to accommodate emergency vehicles.

The control room at the Gorgie Road end will also be cut back in order to reduce the number of restricted view seats.

Once finished, Tynecastle’s new main stand will see capacity rise over 20,000 for the first time since redevelopment into an all-seater stadium in the 1990s.

Overall completion, which includes fitting out, ancillary works and finishing of hospitality and directors suites is earmarked for 30 March 2018.

Tom Lamb is a managing director of Gorgie-based firm Hensaw, who were in charge of manufacturing and installing the stand’s glazed curtain wall frontage.

A lifelong Hearts supporter, Mr Lamb said working on the project has been a ‘labour of love’.

“As a fourth generation Jambo, this has been a real labour of love.

“The new stand development is huge and sits in the impressive setting of ‘Foundation Plaza’. The transformation of McLeod Street is remarkable.

“On the pitch side, the new stand offers design continuity with the other three stands forming a real cauldron.”

With Hearts recent results at Murrayfield being mixed, the Jambos will be keen to return to the ground they’ve called home for more than a century.