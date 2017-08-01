Video: Labyrinth challenge bounces into Capital

THE world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course is bouncing into the capital this weekend.

The 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge comes to Murrayfield over the weekend of August 5-6.

The thrilling course begins with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag and concludes with a slide down a giant inflatable ship, before making their way through five zones and more than 30 obstacles.

The five zones include the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone.

But there’s more in store than just the huge obstacle course, with an Inflatable Village of fun to explore featuring a great selection of attractions for the whole family, including a mini course for the under-12’s and a section for children under the age of five.

The Village also features Pulsar Laser Quest, soft play and crazy golf, along with refreshments and much more.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “We can’t wait to bring the Labyrinth Challenge and Inflatable Village to Edinburgh.”

“The Village is an essential part of the weekend, extending the excitement so that everyone can experience the inflatable thrills and spills without having to test themselves on the main course.

“Spectators get access to the Inflatable Village with their entrance ticket and can either purchase a wristband for unlimited use of its many attractions or buy tokens to just try the ones they want.”

A special adult-only group event will be available on Friday, August 4 for corporate events and stag and hen parties.

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with wristbands for the Inflatable Village priced £20, while combination tickets for both attractions cost £27.

The team event runs from 12-8, priced at £100 for five people.