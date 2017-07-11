Video: Major crash leaves trail of destruction in Musselburgh

A number of cars suffered significant damage following a crash just off North High Street in Musselburgh.

PLEASE NOTE * This video contains strong language*

Emergency services and police were at the scene as a number of cars were damaged following the incident in East Lothian.

The area was sealed off around 8pm last night.

At least three vehicles were left smashed, however no one was thought to be injured.

Taxi driver John McGill filmed footage of the scene and posted it on Facebook. Please be warned, the video contains some strong language.