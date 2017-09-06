Video: Man and dog rescued from water at Gypsy Brae

Have your say

Emergency services rescued a man and a dog from the water this afternoon at Gypsy Brae, near Granton.

Fire crews were called after a man and his dog became cut off from dry land at around 1pm.

Crews were called to Gypsy Brae to rescue the man and his dog. Pictures: Sue Fallon

The stricken pair, who were located roughly 15 feet below the harbour wall, were saved by firemen using a ladder.

At least four fire engines, two police cars and a RNLI lifeboat were spotted on the scene during the rescue operation.

A spokesman said: “At 1:28pm on Wednesday, September 6, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a stretch of shoreline near to the Gypsy Brae Recreation Ground in Edinburgh.

“A rope rescue unit and two fire appliances were mobilised after a man and his dog became trapped by an incoming tide.

Incident at Gypsy Brae. Picture: Keith Bradley

“Firefighters used a ladder to reach the pair who were located around 15 feet below a harbour wall.

“Both were then moved to an area of safe ground before crews left the scene.”