Video: Man and dog rescued from water at Gypsy Brae

Emergency services rescued a man and a dog from the water this afternoon at Gypsy Brae, near Granton.
Fire crews were called after a man and his dog became cut off from dry land at around 1pm.
The stricken pair, who were located roughly 15 feet below the harbour wall, were saved by firemen using a ladder.
At least four fire engines, two police cars and a RNLI lifeboat were spotted on the scene during the rescue operation.
A spokesman said: “At 1:28pm on Wednesday, September 6, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a stretch of shoreline near to the Gypsy Brae Recreation Ground in Edinburgh.
“A rope rescue unit and two fire appliances were mobilised after a man and his dog became trapped by an incoming tide.
“Firefighters used a ladder to reach the pair who were located around 15 feet below a harbour wall.
“Both were then moved to an area of safe ground before crews left the scene.”
