Video: Mark Ruffalo spotted sightseeing in Edinburgh

Stars of the Avengers have been out and about in Edinburgh with many stopping to pose with fans and take selfies.

It would appear that the Hulk himself is no different.

Nisha Kaur and Alison Laing met Mark Ruffolo. Picture Rajinder Singh

Keen fans spotted Mark Ruffalo out and about on Wednesday in Edinburgh, with the A-lister telling fans that he wanted to go sightseeing in Edinburgh.

Nisha Kaur and Alison Laing met Mark Ruffolo with the star happily posing for a picture.

Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have all been spotted in Edinburgh with the two latter filming scenes in the streets of the Capital.

Chris Evans was spotted partying at George Street’s Opal Lounge with Scarlett Johansson tucking into lunch at Leith’s Roseleaf pub.