Video: Moment wrestler throws water in Jane Park’s face

EUROMILLIONS winner Jane Park had a glass of water thrown over her during an altercation with a professional wrestler.

In a teaser clip for STV 2’s The Late Show, Jane Park is seen exchanging heated words with Scottish professional wrestler Lionheart, real name Adrian McCallum.

Ms Park pushes Mr McCallum, which lead to the wrestler shouting “Don’t f****** touch me, hen!”.

The Edinburgh 21-year-old responds with “who you talking to?” as McCallum reaches for a glass of water and throws it in her face. The wrestler was then hauled away by production staff.

It is understood the row erupted after STV 2 presenter Ewen Cameron made disparaging remarks about wrestling, prompting McCallum to lose his temper.

STV bosses have insisted the footage is genuine and not staged.

The spat between Jane Park and Lionheart continued on Twitter with McCallum posting: “Tune in to see me giving absolutely zero f****” followed by a water emoji.

McCallum’s Tweet prompted EuroMillions winner Jane to call the wrestler an “a******” before he replied “f*** off ya wee cow”.