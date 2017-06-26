Video: On board the HMS Queen Elizabeth

There is much interest around the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The largest and most powerful ship ever built for the Royal Navy is expected to leave her home port for the first time today.

General views of the flight deck on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The 280-metre, 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier is due to set out from Rosyth on the Firth of Forth.

We obtained video onboard the nation’s future flagship.

During her estimated 50-year working life, HMS Queen Elizabeth could be pressed into action for various work such as high intensity war fighting or providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief.