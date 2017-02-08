Video: Plans revealed for inflatable obstacle course coming to Capital

The obstacles that will feature in the ‘world’s largest obstacle course’ have been revealed ahead of the launch in May.

The new obstacles.

Gung-Ho! have revealed what will feature in their ‘toughest obstacle yet’ ahead of the launch at The Meadows on Saturday May 13,

The new obstacles, called Danger Zone is filled with as much air as 16 million footballs, and is one of three new obstacles for 2017.

Event creator Alex Winter said that the new addition will help make this year’s event even more thrilling than the 2016 course.

He said: “We are always looking to improve what is already a fantastic, thrilling event, and we think with ‘Danger Zone’ we have really found something special.

“It is different to the obstacles we already have and more challenging for people taking part.

“However, importantly it will still fit in with what Gung-Ho! is all about – it will be loads of fun and everyone will be able to conquer it, even if it’s with a little help from their friends.

“It is like something from the Krypton Factor where you have to dodge, climb, jump and slide your way across it. It looks so much fun and I want to be the first one to have a go on it!

“I really believe this will be a new favourite for people going Gung-Ho! in 2017. So come on, sign up and see if you can make it through the ‘Danger Zone’!”

Tickets are currently £31 and are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk.

This year, Edinburgh is the sixth stop on a fourteen-date tour of the UK.

Many runners will take part for charity, with thousands of pounds expected to be raised for good causes

