Video: Public urged to back City of Edinburgh Music School campaign

In a bid to draw attention to the under threat City of Edinburgh Music School a parent of a talented 11-year-old pianist has created a Youtube campaign video.

The school, based inside Broughton High in the Comely Bank area of the city is threatened with closure under council plans to redistribute the school across four sites in the capital in an effort to shave £363,000 from their annual budget as part of a new wave of cuts.

However, the proposals have drawn the ire of critics, who have accused the cash-strapped local authority of “jumping the gun”.

The video, which urges members of the public to back the campaign by lodging objections with MSPs and councillors, shows the names of the alumni listed to the backdrop of a piano tune played by one of the school’s young pupils.

More information on the campaign can be found at facebook.com/savecoems