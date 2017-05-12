Video: Stunning drone footage of Edinburgh

Travel company Expedia have released a spectacular video of Edinburgh shot using a drone.

Edinburgh. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor

The footage - one of a series showcasing Europe’s coolest cities - captures off some of the Capital’s most recognisable landmarks from above, including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill.

Edinburgh is in good company. The online guide aims to give an insight into some of Europe’s top cities, including London, Barcelona, Lisbon and Vienna.

