Video: The moment Grant Stott left Forth One

Forth One have shared a video of the moment Grant Stott left the studio for the final time.

Grant Stott outside Radio Forth this afternoon after he announces he will be taking a break from his show on Forth 1. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The much-loved dj announced that he was to leave Forth One at the start of the month and revealed that he would not be returning.

Colleagues lined the corridor as Grant left the studio carrying a gift bag and a magazine.

Members of staff lined up to hug and shake hands with the DJ as he left the station.

Forth One tweeted “And that was that! @GrantStottOnAir leaves the Forth 1 studio for the final time. We’re off to celebrate with the big guy! “

Grant Stott tweeted that he was blown away by the gesture.

