Video: Why was police helicopter flying over Edinburgh last night?

Many took to social media last night to report a police helicopter flying over Trinity/Granton and other parts of the city last night.

Police have confirmed that the helicopter was in use as part of a proactive operation.

Operation Soteria aims to crack down on motorbike theft and associated crime which has been a significant issue in north Edinburgh over the last few years and has now become a city-wide issue.

Following the launch of the first phase last summer, police have continued Operation Soteria in partnership with the city council to target youths stealing bikes and joyriding.