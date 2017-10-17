Vintage vinyl to go on sale at local charity store

A CHARITY is hoping to take advantage of the resurgence of vinyl records by targeting nostalgic music lovers with a bargain.

Barnardo’s Scotland is urging collectors and new vinyl fans to rummage through their donations – where “real gems” have been spotted.

Although streamed and digitally downloaded music remains the most popular form of listening to music, fans and collectors are buying vinyl in increasing numbers for its rich sound and nostalgic look.

New albums are often released on vinyl by some artists.

Last year, sales of vinyl records hit the highest level they have been at for a quarter of a century – with sales of the items increasing by 53 per cent. Last year, more than 3.2 million vinyl LPs were sold.

The children’s charity is stocking some records from as little as £1 – meaning music fans will need to act quickly to snap up any treasured records.

Manager of Barnardo’s Scotland’s store on Clerk Street, Edinburgh, Derek Russell, is encouraging music fans to both search through the charity’s collections, as well as donate any unwanted records to be sold.

He said: “We have a great selection of vinyls in store with jazz, pop and classical records proving most popular.

“Some customers have been delighted to find some real gems in there at great prices too.”

He added: “Our stores are a great place to rummage for a great musical find, but also a great place to donate any vinyls collecting dust at home knowing they’ll be picked up by real fans for a great cause.”

The revival of sales of vinyl records has been steadily taking place since 2007 – with Record Store Day, which is celebrated across the globe, putting new vinyl releases in the spotlight.

In June, Sony revealed that next year, it will begin producing vinyl records in-house for the first time since the 1980s – highlighting the selling power of vinyl.

Volunteers at the charity’s shops in the Capital have spoken out about collectors finding rare and possibly expensive records in the Barnardo’s Scotland stores.

One volunteer said: “I know in many places, people have found some real gems in there.

“We get a lot of people who come in regularly and have a sort through all we have – looking for something special.

“You don’t know what you’ll find unless you take the time to have a proper look, but people have been known to find rare and expensive LPs for a bargain.”

They added: “People seem to really like having something to hold, rather than a digital download – it’s the same with books.

“There is nothing quite like the sound quality with a vinyl record either.”

Barnardo’s Scotland relies on the income generated from their shops which sell a range of items including vinyl records and books, to help support the charity’s work.

All money raised in Barnardo’s Edinburgh shops will go towards services in the local area.

The charity has shops in Edinburgh on 45 Clerk Street, 26 Crighton Place, 44-150 Leith Walk, Meadowbank Retial Park, 106 Nicolson Street, 29 -31 Deanhaugh Street, 196 Portobello High Street, 14B Westside Plaze in Wester Hailes and at 2 Bughtlin Market.