Vote for your favourite to be our Curry House of the Year 2017

You’ve had your say and tasted the local cuisine helping us shape our top ten.

Now it’s time for you to tell us who deserves to be crowned Curry House of the Year 2017.

To vote, purchase a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News and post us the coupon attached at the bottom of the Curry House of the Year page.

The closing date is Friday July 7 so come on and have your say and vote for your favourites from the list below.

001. Abida, 295A Saint John’s Road, Edinburgh

002. Clippers Restaurant, 26 High St, Penicuik

003. Itihaas, 17/19 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith

004. Mother India’s Cafe, 3-5 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

005. Pataka, 190 Causewayside, Edinburgh

006. Shezan Indian Cuisine, 24-25 Union Place, Edinburgh

007. Shish Mahal, 63A High Street, Musselburgh

008. Spice Lounge Kitchen, 1 Craigmount View, Corstorphine, Edinburgh

009. St John’s Curry Club, 100 Saint John’s Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh

010. The Mosque Kitchen, 31, Nicolson Square, Edinburgh