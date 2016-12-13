Wagamama set to open in St Andrew Square

Wagamama is set for a summer opening with a new store expected to be launched in St Andrew Sq.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The Standard Life Investments Pooled Pension Property Fund has announced that Wagamama is expected to be launched in 2017 and has signed up for a location at St Andrew Sq.

Along with Spanish gastronomic experience, Iberica (which agreed a lease earlier this year), Wagamama will commence fitting out a retail location in the new year with both restaurants set to open by summer 2017.

Dishoom and Drake & Morgan, have just opened their first restaurants outside London - at St Andrew Square with the new arrivals continuing the transformation of Edinburgh’s east end into a top shopping, dining and business district.

David Stewart, Fund Manager of the Standard Life Investments Pooled Pension Property Fund said: “London restaurants have a growing appetite for Edinburgh city centre, and these openings demonstrate the strong appeal of St Andrew Square for restaurant brands looking to enter Scotland for the first time. The development is set to become the prime location for some of the best dining experiences in the city and we welcome Wagamama to the square.”

Ralph Jones, Managing Director of Peveril Securities, commented: “The fact that such high profile national restaurant chains are choosing St Andrew Square for their central Edinburgh sites demonstrates the quality of both the location and the development.”

Standard Life Investments and joint venture partners, Peveril Securities, started work on the 185,000 sq ft St Andrew Square development in 2014. The main works completed in November with fit out works ongoing through to the summer of 2017, creating a mixed-use scheme with 110,000 sq ft of office space, plus 75,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and apartments.