War Horse play to return to Festival Theatre

WAR HORSE, the record breaking show based on Michael Murporgo’s famous novel of the same name is to return to the Festival Theatre in 2018, where it sold out 31 consecutive performances in 2014.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Morpurgo’s tale of courage, loyalty and friendship, is set against the backdrop of the First World War and tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey and features ground-breaking puppetry, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

Duncan Hendry, Chief Executive of the Festival and King’s Theatres says, “We had the great honour of bringing War Horse to Scotland for the first time in January 2014 and we’re delighted to be bringing it back in 2018.

“Our relationship with the National Theatre has allowed us to offer our audiences exclusive opportunities to see award-winning dramas and we look forward to bringing shows of the same outstanding quality as War Horse to Scotland.’

War Horse will return to the Nicolson Street Theatre for a three and a half week run from Wednesday 18 April to Saturday 12 May 2018, with tickets going on general sale from 19 September 2016.

War Horse remains the highest grossing show in the 20 year history of the Festival Theatre and has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Michael Morpurgo says, “After a few months rest, out at pasture, Joey, the War Horse and his great team from the National Theatre, will be touring the UK again, from 2017 through to 2018 and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

“I am so pleased this is happening; that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event. Steady boy, steady Joey. Trot on!”

