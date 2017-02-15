Warning as car keys targeted in Midlothian house break-ins

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking and theft in Penicuik.

The incident happened sometime between 10 a.m. on Saturday 11 and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday February 12 at an address in Broomhill Road.

After the property was broken into, keys to a white Audi S4 TFSI Quatro were taken from inside before the car was then stolen.

Inquiries are continuing to trace the vehicle and identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “We are pursuing various lines of investigation locally to find the stolen car and are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Broomhill Road between Saturday morning and Sunday evening.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace the suspects should also contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.