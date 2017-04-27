Warning issued over Primark voucher scam

A scam regarding a £100 voucher at Primark is currently circulating on Facebook urging users to click a link to obtain the voucher.

As well as circulating on Facebook and Instagram, a number of private messages have also been sent out with the link to the voucher.

The voucher circulating on social media.

To claim the voucher users are urged to fill in an online form disclosing some personal information.

Users are being urged not to give out their details, with some reporting that even clicking the link is likely to give your computer a virus.

Once clicked the link also forwards the message to friends on social media sites.

In an article on the Daily Post, a representative from the website Hoax Slayer said: “The post is not associated with Primark in any way and the claim that vouchers are being given away is a lie. The post is a scam designed to trick users into participating in bogus online surveys.

“No matter how many surveys users complete, they will never receive one of the promised vouchers.”

Please be on the lookout for the latest scam and warn others who may fall victim to the offer.