Warning over ‘accidental’ pet poisoning over Easter

Thousands of pets are at risk of fatal chocolate poisoning this Easter according to the PDSA.

Chocolate can contain deadly toxins for animals.

While chocolate is one of the favourite sweet treats over the Easter season, chocolate can be toxic to our pets.

Despite this, research from the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report found 188,000 dogs are regularly fed chocolate.

However, accidental poisonings for pets are more common at this time of year, with more chocolate in the home around Easter.

Tina Sleigh, PDSA Pet Insurance Manager, said: “The Easter holidays bring families together and we also need to remember to look after our pets too by keeping chocolate out of reach.

“Sadly, many pets will need treatment for chocolate poisoning in the days ahead, putting their lives at risk and costing their owners hundreds, or even thousands, of pounds in veterinary treatment.

“Pet Insurance can take away the worry of paying for emergency vet care when your pet is ill or injured.”

How to spot if your pet has suffered from chocolate poisoning

Effects usually appear within four hours after eating:

*Initial signs can include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea, a tender tummy and restlessness.

*These symptoms can then progress to tremors, an abnormal heart rhythm, raised body temperature and rapid breathing.

*In severe cases pets can experience fits, kidney failure or even death. If you suspect your pet has eaten chocolate, you should immediately contact your vet for advice.