Watch: Edinburgh Zoo bears enjoy Halloween treat

RZSS Edinburgh Zoo’s resident Malayan sun bear pair Somnang and Rotana got into the Halloween with a very special treat.

The brothers were gifted five large pumpkins, which keepers had stuffed with the bears’ favourite treat of fruit.

Edinburgh Zoo gave their bears a treat

And the bears wasted no time digging out all the fruit, eagerly tearing into the Jack ‘O’ Lantern to get to their favourite food.

The bears, who are popular with visitors arrived in 2010 after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade by Free the Bears Fund in Cambodia.

Sun bears are one of the rarest species of bear on the planet and they face serious threats including destruction of habitat, poaching and illegal trade.