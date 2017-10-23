Watch: Police update on Mark Squires murder investigation

DI David Pinkney has spoken to the Edinburgh Evening News following the death of Mark Squires.

The 44-year-old sustained a number of serious injuries during an attack, which took place in a lane at the side of the Longstone Inn pub, leading to Stenhouse Mill Lane.

Edinburgh are investigating after a man was murdered in Edinburgh.

His death is being treated as murder and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

READ MORE: Police confirm murder probe launched into death of Mark Squires

Police are appealing for any information that could help their investigation.

DI David Pinkney also stated that their investigation is being treated as a one off and is not linked to any other investigation.