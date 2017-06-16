Weather update ahead of Musselburgh Ladies Day

Last year saw some of the coolest temperatures of June during Musselburgh Ladies Day.

With the event to be attended by over 10,000 people, we take a look at what those going to the sell out event can expect from the weather.

Thankfully, it is set to be dry throughout the day with early cloud lifting as the day goes on.

While the sun may not creep through until later on in the day, revellers can still expect warm temperatures of between 17-21 degrees due to humidity.

