Weekend delays expected on A90 ahead of bridge demolition

Motorists using the A90 are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this weekend while Burnshot Bridge is being demolished.

Deterioration of joints in the structure means Burnshot Bridge is no longer fit for purpose and must be taken down.

Rugby fans travelling to see Scotland take on Australia at BT Murrayfield on Saturday and football fans heading to Tynecastle for Hearts v. Ross County on Sunday are urged to plan their journeys especially carefully to ensure they make it to the match on time.

The A90 will be closed under Burnshot Bridge from 20:00 on Friday 24 November until 05:30 on Monday 27 November, with traffic diverted via the slip roads.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport Convener, said: “I’d like to thank the local community and users of the A90 for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential demolition work. Although the diversion route won’t add much in terms of distance, we’d recommend allowing extra time for your journey, especially on Saturday 25 November, when Scotland’s rugby team are playing Australia in the Autumn Tests at BT Murrayfield and Sunday, when Hearts will host Ross County.”

In advance of the demolition, there will be some off-peak daytime single-lane closures on the A90, and some night-time full-carriageway closures.

Bus stops affected by the day-time closures will be temporarily relocated. Otherwise, routes for pedestrians and cyclists will be unaffected.

Detailed design work on a replacement structure will get under way once Burnshot Bridge has been demolished.