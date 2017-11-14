West Lothian cyclist dies after Spanish bike crash

A cyclist who was left fighting for his life after a crash in Spain has died.

John Telfer, of East Calder broke his neck in two places after he fell when cycling in May.

The retired lecturer was brought home by air ambulance following an appeal to raise £25,00 but the 57-year-old has now died.

His son Gregg said: “It was my father’s choice to not accept further ventilation due to complications.

READ MORE: Family campaign to bring ‘critically-injured’ cyclist home

“Although the last six months have been the most testing that any family should have to go through, we are still grateful and proud of his character, determination and attitude from sustaining the initial injuries through attempted recovery periods until his passing.”

His son added: “My dad has been taken from us in a horrible manner but he was injured doing something he loved.

“This is the only comfort I can take from the situation, along with knowing he is no longer in pain and suffering but at peace with other lost family members.”