West Lothian man charged with serious assault

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Linlithgow.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Saturday 17 December in the car park of Linlithgow Rugby Club on Mains Road.

A 25-year-old male was subjected to a brutal assault and was repeatedly punched and kicked while he lay on the ground.

The victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with severe facial injuries following the attack.

A 38-year-old man appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court yesterday and has been charged with committing the assault.

Detective Constable Jo McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “This was an extremely violent attack that left the man seriously injured and hospitalised with significant facial injuries.”

