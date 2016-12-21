West Lothian man charged with serious assault

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Linlithgow.
The incident took place at around 11pm on Saturday 17 December in the car park of Linlithgow Rugby Club on Mains Road.
A 25-year-old male was subjected to a brutal assault and was repeatedly punched and kicked while he lay on the ground.
The victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with severe facial injuries following the attack.
A 38-year-old man appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court yesterday and has been charged with committing the assault.
Detective Constable Jo McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “This was an extremely violent attack that left the man seriously injured and hospitalised with significant facial injuries.”
