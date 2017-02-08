West Lothian man dies following road accident

An elderly man has died following a road accident in West Lothian last month.

The incident happened on Sunday January 22 at about 1.55pm on the A89 road at the Dechmont Roundabout, Livingston.

The 87-year-old driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after his Nissan Micra left the road.

Police Scotland have now confirmed he died as a result of his injuries on Thursday February 2.

Officers are investigating the crash and wish to speak to anyone with information.

Constable Martin Smith said: “Sadly this collision resulted in the death of the elderly male driver and our investigation has been ongoing since January 22 to determine exactly what happened.

“We would ask that any other motorists or members of the public who can assist with our inquiries to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.