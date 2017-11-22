West Lothian parents to stand trial accused of baby daughter’s murder

THE parents of a baby girl are to stand trial charged with her murder.

Shannon Main, 19, and Traherne Williams, 22, today faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pair are accused of killing Sophia Williams, who was three months old when she died.

The child was allegedly attacked on various occasions between February 28 and May 30, 2016.

Prosecutors claim the crime occurred at the Strathbrock Family Unit in Broxburn, West Lothian and elsewhere.

Sophia is said to have been eight days old when the assaults began.

The murder charge includes claims the baby was seized by the body and repeatedly shaken.

It is further claimed “blunt force trauma” was inflicted by means “unknown”.

Sophia is said to have been so severely hurt that she died on June 5 last year at Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Main and Williams face a separate charge that they did “wilfully ill treat, neglect and expose” the child in a way likely to cause “unnecessary suffering or injury”.

This includes an accusation that they did not seek appropriate “medical aid” for Sophia.

Lawyers for the pair today entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin next April. The case could last up to three weeks.

Main and Williams, both of Linlithgow, West Lothian, had their bail continued meantime.