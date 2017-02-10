West Lothian police appeal following attempted robbery at knifepoint

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Whitburn.

The incident happened about 6:15pm on Wednesday February 8.

A 49-year-old man was working alone within local retail premises in White Street when the suspect entered the store, pointed a knife at him and demanded money.

The suspect failed to obtain any money and thereafter left the store running in the direction of Kings Road.

The suspect is described as male, white, 5ft 11ins, slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark trousers and a grey tammy hat and had his face covered from the nose down.

Detective Sergeant David Black of the Livingston Community Investigation Unit said: “The shopkeeper had a knife pointed at him during this incident which has left him shaken and distressed.

“We’re still conducting enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognise the suspect description.”

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.