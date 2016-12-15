West Lothian police arrest one following series of break ins

A 37-year-old male has been charged following a housebreaking and theft from a home in Threemiletown

As part of an investigation into the break-in at a property in Threemiletown on Saturday 10th December, Community Investigation Unit Officers searched a house in Winchburgh.

Various items were recovered from within and the male was subsequently arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate a number of similar incidents within the Threemiletown and Winchburgh area recently and anyone with information relating to these offences is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant David Black of the Community Investigation Unit said “Tackling housebreaking and acquisitive crime remains a priority in West Lothian.

“Opportunistic criminals will look to take advantage of this time of year, when homes are filled with expensive gifts and other items and so I would urge members of the public to ensure that their homes, outbuildings and vehicles are kept secured at all times.

“We have a range of advice on crime prevention and home security available on our website by visiting www.scotland.police.uk.”