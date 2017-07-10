West Lothian Pride set to be ‘biggest and best yet’

Organisers of West Lothian Pride have said they hope this year’s event will be the largest yet.

Now in its third year, the event on Saturday July 29 will celebrate West Lothian’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Revellers will dress up and carry banners for the parade that will leave West Lothian College at 1.45pm and wind its way through Livingston town centre.

There will also be a Pride Village hosted in the college grounds where the march will finish at 2.45pm.

A full programme of entertainment is planned, including guest compere Nancy Clench, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and mod group Soul TV.

Depute Provost Dave King said: “West Lothian Pride is now in its third year and is going from strength to strength.

“It’s always fantastic to see so many local residents showing their support for West Lothian’s LBGT community at what is always a lively and colourful event.”

West Lothian Pride is organised by the LGBT youth group Glitter Cannons, with support from West Lothian Council, Youth Action Project, Phoenix Support and West Lothian College Student Association.