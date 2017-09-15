West Lothian pupil ‘slashed’ in school canteen

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital following an incident with a knife at a Lothian school this morning.

Police said the 14-year-old boy suffered a serious facial injury at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the pupil was slashed at the school canteen.

READ MORE: Five attacks on classroom staff a day in Capital’s schools

There were believed to have been 200 pupils in the canteen at the time.

The pupil has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn around 8.55am on Friday 15 September after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious facial injury.

“He has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”

A West Lothian Council spokesman added: “A police investigation is currently ongoing into an incident at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn where one pupil sustained a serious facial injury.

“West Lothian Council makes the safety of the pupils in our care our top priority.

“We have been working with Police Scotland on a number of initiatives to promote pupil safety in our schools recently, including delivering the No Knives, Better Lives campaign to educate young people on the consequences of knife crime.

“It is not appropriate to say more while the police investigation is ongoing.”