West Lothian residents warned of bogus workmen claiming to be from Scottish Water

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a 52-year-old man was targeted by a bogus workman on Norwood Avenue, Whitburn on Wednesday February 1.

The incident happened around 7pm when the suspect attended the address claiming that there was a problem with the water supply.

He gained access to the house and while the occupier was distracted, a second suspect came in and stole a three-figure sum of cash from the bedroom.

One of the suspects is described as a white male with an Eastern European accent, 5ft 6in tall and slim build.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist in their investigation.

Constable Christopher Grey of Whitburn police station said: “If you have witnessed this incident or have information that may be of relevance please contact us at Police Scotland on 101 or email your local Community Policing Team on whitburnblackburncpt@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

“If you wish to remain anonymous and would like to provide information about criminality in your area, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Area Commander for West Lothian, Chief Inspector Barry Blair said: “I’d urge anyone who may have been a victim of a bogus caller to get in touch, as we will do all we can to support you and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Always be wary when an unexpected caller attends your home offering to carry out some kind of maintenance work on the property.

“If you are unsure, call a trusted friend or neighbour or get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“I would also point members of the community to the Scottish Water website and recommend their advice on how to ensure a caller is a legitimate employee of Scottish Water.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Anyone calling on behalf of Scottish Water, whether it is a Scottish Water employee or a contractor working on our behalf in your area, will always carry an identification (ID) card which has a photograph of them on it.

“This may be either a Scottish Water ID card, or they may have an ID card for the contractor who is working on our behalf in your area. They will usually drive vehicles clearly marked with our logo.

“Scottish Water employees, or any contractor working on our behalf, will never ask for, or accept, any money from you at your home.”

For more information on Scottish Water’s ‘3 C’s rule’ to check on anyone coming to your door claiming to be from Scottish Water please head to the website: www.scottishwater.co.uk/You-And-Your-Home/Your-Home/Beat-the-bogus-caller