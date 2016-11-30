West Lothian restaurant wins top honour at British Curry Awards

A Whitburn-based restaurant has won the Best Spice Restaurant in Scotland award at the 12th Annual British Curry Awards

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Karma was awarded the National Award at the ceremony in London which paid homage to the unsung heroes behind Britain’s favourite cuisine and rewarded those excelling in the cuisine.

Often referred to as the curry industry’s ‘Oscars’, British Curry Awards 2016 was hosted by comedian and impressionist, Alistair McGowan and welcomed luminaries from the worlds of politics, sport, film, television and the arts, as well as celebrity chefs, restaurant owners and their staff from across the country.

In attendance were Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York; Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport; celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal; footballer David Seaman; Dancing on Ice star, Frankie Poultney and a host of stars, MPs and personalities.

Recognising the value of the curry industry on life in Britain, Prime Minister, Theresa May said via video message, “Today, curry is as close to this nation’s heart as fish and chips.

“Right now, there must be thousands of British families sitting down to a spicy meal at home and in local restaurants, and curry is as popular in Westminster as it is across the country.

“And what makes these awards so special, better than any Michelin star, better than any accolade, better than any critic’s writeup, is that they are voted for by the public. They are the restaurants loved by local communities the length and breadth of Britain.

“This evening is also a showcase for the talent, hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of Britain’s curry houses.

“Today, there are around 10,000 restaurants employing 100,000 staff, with an annual turnover of £4.3 billion.

“This represents a Great British success story, a terrific industry which creates jobs, promotes growth, contributes to the UK economy and raises monies for charities across Britain and around the world.