West Lothian schools put in lockdown after pupils receive threats

Police are investigating after schools in West Lothian received malicious threats against pupils.

St Margaret’s Academy, Inveralmond Community High School, The James Young High School and Bathgate Academy are believed to have received hoax phonecalls this morning.

Earlier reports suggested the involvement of killer clowns, however, police have ruled this out.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is investigating after threatening communications were received at schools in the West Lothian and Forth Valley areas on Thursday October 26.

“Local officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in an effort to identify whoever is responsible.”

A statement from West Lothian Council read: “Enquiries are continuing to identify whoever was responsible for sending these communications.

“The council is working with Police Scotland during their investigation.

“We are aware of misinformation and rumour in the press and online and we would like to reassure parents and pupils that all necessary and appropriate steps have been taken. “There is no need to remove pupils from the school.

“Police Scotland is progressing with their enquires. Further updates will be provided to parents before the end of the school day.”

