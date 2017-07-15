Wet, Wet, Wet make Edinburgh comeback after 25 years

THEY’re one of Scotland’s most iconic bands, selling more than 15 million records after bursting on to the UK music scene in 1987.

And tonight Wet, Wet, Wet will be bringing their huge hits to the Capital as the band prepares to perform at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in 25 years.

With hits including Love Is All Around, With A Little Help From My Friends and Goodnight Girl, the gig will celebrate 30 years of the band’s classic debut album Popped In Souled Out.

Thousands of fans are expected to turn out for show, which comes just days before X-Factor star Olly Murs also takes to the stage at the unique venue.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager of Edinburgh Castle said: “We’re really looking forward to having Wet, Wet, Wet perform at Edinburgh Castle this Saturday.

“It’s great to have a well-loved Scottish band kicking-off 2017’s Castle Concerts programme. We look forward to welcoming them to the Castle and we hope everyone going along on Saturday night has a great time.”

Having formed in 1982, Wet, Wet, Wet’s first single Wishing I Was Lucky was released in 1987 and quickly entered the charts, starting a phenomenal run of 27 Top 40 hits.

The group split up in 1997 but have been performing regularly since 2004, including a memorable appearance at the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield in 2005.

In honour of the occasion, Popped In Souled Out is being re-released as a five-disc super deluxe edition that includes unreleased and rare material.

The band will be performing tracks from their classic debut at the Castle as well as their greatest hits from the past three decades.

Drummer Tommy Cunningham said: “Playing live is what we love doing most and you never know, there might even be the odd wee splash of tartan just like there was last time.”

Bassist Graeme Clark added: “We’re coming back to the Capital to celebrate the anniversary of our Popped In Souled Out album and to do it on this scale at Edinburgh Castle some 30 years after its release is incredible.”

Wet, Wet, Wet’s show will be followed next Tuesday by a performance from pop star Olly Murs, who last enjoyed a sell-out gig at the Castle in 2011.

The 2017 Castle Concert series will then be brought to a close next Saturday with a show from Scottish pop rock band Deacon Blue.

Formed in 1985, the current line-up is Ricky Ross and ­Lorraine McIntosh on vocals, keyboard player James Prime and drummer Dougie Vipond with Gregor Philp on guitar/vocals, and Lewis Gordon on bass.

Ricky said: “We’ve wanted to play Edinburgh Castle for many years, so to get to do it as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Raintown couldn’t be better. It’s a big year for the band and for our fans, many of whom have been with us since day one, what better way to celebrate together than having a great big party on Castle Rock?”