What Capital locations feature in Trainspotting 2?

This article includes locations in Edinburghs for scenes in Trainspotting 2 which some may want to avoid, .

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Trainspotting 2 locations, Edinburgh. Salamander Street and Daltons scrapyard from Sailmaker Row flats. Picture Ian Rutherford

Edinburgh Airport, the Forth Road Bridge, Holyrood Park, the Scottish Parliament building, the Royal Mile and Grassmarket were all deployed for the filming of T2, which is released on Friday.

As well as these locations the filmmakers also won special permission to shoot inside both Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Saughton Prison, as well as on Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses vehicles.

The Castle Terrace car park, the Cav Edinburgh nightclub, Harvey Nichols department store and tower blocks in Craigmillar can also be seen.

Here’s what to look out for, so if you don’t want to know anything about T2, look away now…

Trainspotting 2 locations

Edinburgh Airport: Renton arrives back home for the first time in 20 years.

Edinburgh tram: A lot has changed since Ewan McGregor’s character was last in Edinburgh.

Saughton Prison: Begbie’s home for the 20 years since the previous film.

Edinburgh Royal Infirmary: Begbie has treatment.

St Stephen’s Church, Stockbridge: Spud opens up on his troubled personal life in drug rehab.

Holyrood Park/Arthur’s Seat: Renton takes Spud on a run.

Calton Road: Spud sees visions of the past as he emerges from a workout at his new gym.

Scottish Parliament: The Holyrood complex stands in as the City Chambers for a planning hearing. Busy Bee,

Saughton: Renton and Sick Boy run into trouble.

The Cav nightclub: Renton has another uncomfortable experience in a toilet cubicle.

Old Town streets and closes: A chase scene.

Castle Terrace car park: Renton embarks on a dramatic escape bid.

Harvey Nichols: Renton’s updated “Choose Life” rant.

Wolf & Water bar, Leith: Renton, Sick Boy and Veronika’s fashionable waterfront hang-out.

Waverley Gate: Creative Scotland’s headquarters stands in for the law firm where Renton’s old flame Diane now works.

Central Bar, Leith Walk: Some of the scenes in Sick Boy’s bar “Port Sunshine” were filmed here.

Sailmaker Road, Leith: Setting for Sick Boy’s trendy docklands flat, overlooking a scrapyard.

Marine Drive, Leith: Renton and Sick Boy’s business ventures catch up with them as they are picked up for an unexpected rendezvous.

Forth Road Bridge: Renton and Sick Boy are faced with a long walk back into the city.

Montpelier Park, Bruntsfield: Setting for Veronika’s flat.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland