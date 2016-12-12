When are buses running in Edinburgh at Christmas & New Year?

With cancelled services, new timetables and different routes, we take a look at when buses are running in the Capital over the Festive Period.

With so much going on at Christmas, from office parties to Christmas nights out, public transport is heavily relied upon. With more buses than ever over the Festive period, we take a look at what bus services will still be running and details of special services.

While a free Hogmanay Night Bus has already been announced, more buses will also be operating on Christmas Day with services 3, 16, 22 and 26 all operating during the day. 61 and 67 will not run froM Christmas Eve until Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve (December 24)

Last buses through the city centre will be around 21:30 on Christmas Eve while AIrlink services will continue their normal timetable.

Christmas Day (December 25)

The core bus routes will run through the City. East Coast Buses will be operating services 106, 113, and 124 following support from the East Lothian Council. A special service ever 30 minutes will operate from 05:30 to 23:30.

Boxing Day ( December 26)

Core bus routes will once again be operating through the City of Edinburgh with services also running to East Lothian and Midlothian. The same East Lothian buses services will operate.The X15 and 45 will not run not will the 61 or 67.

December 27- December 30

Services X15 and 45 will resume on a Saturday service timetable with 67 running on a weekday basis. Some early morning services will not be in operation on the morning of December 27.

From 17:30 on December 30 until 10:00 on January 1, numerous diversions will be in place for the Torchlight Procession and Hogmanay celebrations.

Hogmanay (December 31)

Last services from and through the city centre will be around 21:30 while the last link to the airport will depart at a normal time. The Airlink 100 will depart from St Andrew Square rather than Waverely Bridge.

Special free night buses will be running after midnight however on Dec 1 until around 04:00.

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Core routes will be in operation within the City and to East Lothian and Midlothian. Services 106, 113 and 124 will all be in operation. Some buses will also operate on a Saturday service.

January 2

A reduced service will run on with services 18, 38, 40, 42 and 63 not in operation. All other services will operate on a Sunday service level.

January 3

Buses will operate on a public holiday service with X15 and 45 running on a week timetable.

January 4

Normal services will resume across the Capital.