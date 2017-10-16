When will Storm Ophelia hit Edinburgh?

Storm Ophelia is yet to hit Scotland with Northern Ireland and Ireland bracing for the ex-hurricane making landfall, however, it is thought high winds and extreme weather will have an impact on the Capital.

Storm Ophelia is to batter the UK and Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph, with the Met Office warning of potential “danger to life”.

The UK is braced for the storm.

As the UK braces for impact, forecasters are warning of flying debris, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Already, much of the UK is suffering from overcast conditions, reduced visibility and rain, however, the true impact of the storm has not yet been felt.

The storm which is set to batter the west coast of Scotland will dissipate as it reaches Edinburgh, but will still impact the Lothians and surrounding area.

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic shows Hurricane Ophelia. Picture; AP

Throughout the course of Monday, wind speeds will continue to rise in the Capital with gusts reaching 46mph by 11pm according to the Met Office.

A yellow wind warning has been issued between 00:05 and 15:00 in the Lothians, with winds expected to reach over 50mph throughout the night and into the early morning.

The storm will die down after 6am according to early Met Office figures but will continue to be felt until the around 17:00.

Commuters have been warned to plan ahead and take caution as the storm hits.

Flood warnings have been issued for West Central Scotland - including Glasgow - Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, and Dumfries and Galloway, where the most severe flooding may occur.

Loganair in Scotland is offering free flight changes on routes that could be hit by the severe weather conditions.