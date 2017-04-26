Where in Scotland was Peter Kay’s Car Share filmed?

Peter Kay’s Car Share remains one of the most popular shows in BBC history with the Iplayer contributing to the success of the comedy.

Episode 3 of the popular series saw Peter Kay’s character John and Kayleigh, played by Sian Gibson bunk off work to spend the day at a safari park, called Seaview Safari Park.

Some filming took place in Scotland.

Social media was quickly enquiring where the fictional park was, and it has been revealed that the filming of the episode actually took place in Scotland.

Some fans thought the fictional Seaview Safari Park might have been filmed at Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, however, Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park near Stirling provided the backdrop for this episode.

While most of the filming takes place around Manchester, Peter Kay was in Stirling last year to complete filming.