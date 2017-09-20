Why are Morrisons charging different prices for petrol around Edinburgh?

The rising petrol cost has long been an issue for motorists and those living in the Capital.

However, readers got in touch with the Edinburgh Evening News to question the stance of a supermarket with a fluctuating petrol price at different branches across the city,

Readers were quick to point out that the Morrisons Gilmerton branch were selling petrol at £117.9 per litre with a subsequent store on Ferry Road selling petrol at 4p less per litre, despite being only 6 miles away.

Debbie Aitken, who got in touch with the Evening News over the issue, states that she brought the issue to the attention of the head office and was told that the main reason was due to competitive pricing in a 3 mile radius of the shop.

She said that she believed the pricing was ‘penalising her for staying in the wrong part of town’ and said “I wouldn’t expect to pay £1.00 for a loaf of bread at Gilmerton only to find out their Ferry Road branch sells it for 90p. All of their petrol stations should be the same price no matter where you live.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We aim to provide the best price locally and this can mean occasionally that price differences between different areas open up.

We continually review our prices and will look to reduce this difference as soon as we can.”

Yesterday, the Gilmerton brand was selling fuel at 117.9 per litre, with Granton selling fuel at £114.7.

The stores are less than 6 miles apart.