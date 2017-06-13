Why are supermarkets selling XXL strawberry punnets?

British strawberries arrived unusually early this year tbe first batch arriving two months early in February.

However, the majority of Brits were not complaining with the early arrival of the most popular berry.

Strawberries are the most popular berry in the UK.

Marked investment in the industry had led to higher consumption and increased popularity for the strawberry. According to British Summer Fruits the strawberry season was only six weeks long 25 years ago, but increased demand and investment has now made the season about 9 months.

Supermarkets have been quick to jump on the trend. with sales of strawberries contributing £564 million to the overall market.

Due to the high demand for strawberries, with some now replacing crisps and snacks with strawberries, chains are looking to launch XXL buckets of berries.

This week Asda’s are offering 700g punnet for £2.50 with Tesco offering a 1kg punnet for £3.

Barrie Jones, senior strawberry buyer at Asda said: “The mild weather in May means we’ve the growers we work with have had to harvest much of our strawberry crop a lot earlier than expected.

“We initially thought there would bea mountain of strawberries on the farm leftover which supermarkets couldn’t sell, so it’s great that we’ve been able to work with our growers to come up with a solution to tackle the results of the Great British weather.”

Henry Maulik, strawberry Buyer at Tesco said: “At Tesco, we’re passionate about working in partnership with our suppliers so that no edible food goes to waste. Offering great tasting, high quality British strawberries at an extraordinary good price has been hugely popular with our customers and helps support our growers.