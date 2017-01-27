Why does TGI Fridays ‘Endless Appetizers’ not include Jack Daniel’s chicken strips?

A recent announcement from TGI’s led to unprecedented buzz around after they announced the return of Endless Appetizers, however, many took to social media to lash out after it was revealed that Jack Daniel’s chicken strips were not included.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Although the offer is available across Fridays 77 restaurants in the UK, the deal does not include arguably the most popular item, the Jack Daniel’s Chicken Strips due to a ‘licensing agreement’

Many voiced their disgust on social media as the option for Chicken Strips is available on the original menu under the starter section.

The deal allows guests pay once and eat as many portions of the same appetizer as they want for £9.99 with the option of getting a different started every time for £3 more with no limit on how many portions guests can have.

The ‘Endless Appetizer’ deal does include most of the appetizer meals available however, with 22 of the 26 listed included.

A statement from TGI’s said: “Unfortunately, we are not able to include our Jack Daniels-branded appetizers in this promotion due to our agreement with them. However, guests are always able to purchase a separate portion of Jack Daniels sauce to go with any of the appetizers for just 99p.

“With 85% of Fridays appetizers included in the offer, we feel this offers a fantastic level of choice to our guests.

TGI Fridays offer Endless Appetizers Monday-Thursday.