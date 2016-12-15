Why was a Chinook helicopter circling Edinburgh last night?

Capital residents took to social media last night as a Chinook helicopter was spotted circling Edinburgh.

The transport helicopter, which was spotted over the city centre and parts of north Edinburgh, appeared to be flying very low and with no lights on.

Residents in Portobello, Leith and the city centre reported hearing the chopper and catching a glimpse of it between 6pm and 7pm last night.

Jade Saab tweeted: “Why’s there a chinook flying circles around Edinburgh?” while Duncan McKay added: “Very low flying chinook circling over Edinburgh city centre.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed around 7.30pm that the helicopter, based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, had been on a training exercise.