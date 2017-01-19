Witness appeal launched following Midlothian break in

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following an attempted housebreaking in Eskbank.

The incident happened between 2am and 2:25am on Wednesday 18th January at an address in Park Road.

Attempts to enter the property were unsuccessful and officers are eager to trace four men seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured BMW and a dark-coloured hatchback.

Local police are continuing with their enquiries and are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

Sgt Stuart Aitchison of Dalkeith Police Station said: “We are continuing to conduct enquiries into the attempted housebreaking and are appealing for the public’s help as part of this.

“We’re also investigating the possibility that the BMW seen in the area may have been stolen from an address on Poplar Park in Port Seton on Tuesday.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour or these vehicles in the area between these times is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.