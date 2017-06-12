Woman, 86, dies from injuries after bus breaks to avoid car

An 86-year-old woman has died after she was injured when a bus in the Capital had to break sharply to avoid a car that had pulled out in front of it.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which took place on the A71 Stenhouse Road, opposite HMP Edinburgh, at around 1.15 pm on Friday.

The number 35 bus was travelling east towards the city centre, officers said.

The woman, who was travelling on the bus, died the following day as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Two other people were injured in the incident - an 86-year-old man and a woman in her 30s.

The car was a white Audi, either a Q3 or Q5 model.

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Fraser Wood, of Edinburgh road policing unit, said: “Sadly a woman has died as a result of the evasive action the bus driver had to take to avoid the car.

“We would like to trace the driver of the car and any witnesses to the incident on Friday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1598 of 9 June.