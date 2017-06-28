Woman and two girls face trial over Shellie drug death

A WOMAN and two teenage girls are to stand trial in connection with the death of a 16-year-old drug victim.

Shellie Callaghan died after swallowing an Ecstasy-type tablet during a house party in Newtongrange, Midlothian, last October.

The schoolgirl was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after she had collapsed at the party but died just a few hours later.

Two teenagers pleaded not guilty last month to a series of drug charges connected to the death of the youngster. The third accused was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Claire Paton, 44, is alleged to have been concerned in the supply of ecstasy to a minor, possession of heroin and acting in a manner that caused a child to have suffered unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

The mother is also facing a charge of allowing her home to be used for smoking cannabis.

Paton, from Newtongrange, is alleged to have committed the offences on October 14 or 15 last year.

Paton failed to appear in the dock but defending solicitor Keith Leishman lodged a not guilty plea on her behalf.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, who both cannot be named for legal reasons, are also facing allegations of drug supply in connection with Shellie’s death.

Both teenagers are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of ecstasy to Shellie Callaghan from an address in nearby Easthouses and from Newtongrange Public Park, both Midlothian, between October 12 and 15 last year.

All three will now return to court to face trial later this year.